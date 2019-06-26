Hong Kong: Stocks end higher, bucking regional trend

Hong Kong shares closed with slight gains Wednesday, bucking a regional trend, as traders focus on the upcoming meeting between Mr Donald Trump and Mr Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 36.00 points, to 28,221.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 per cent, or 5.79 points, to 2,976.28 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, barely moved, inching up 0.05 points to 1,560.51.

