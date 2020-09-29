You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 4:26 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished lower Tuesday, with traders unable to extend the previous day's rally as focus turns to the first US presidential debate.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.85 per cent, or 200.52 points, to 23,275.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21 per cent, or 6.82 points, to 3,224.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.01 per cent, or 21.57 points, to 2,148.46.

AFP

