Hong Kong stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Tuesday with technology firms hit by profit taking after the previous day's strong rally, while energy companies dropped with oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.39 per cent, or 104.50 points, to 26,786.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87 per cent, or 25.87 points, to 2,954.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.94 per cent, or 15.56 points, to 1,642.68.

AFP