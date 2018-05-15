Hong Kong: Stocks end lower amid renewed fears of trade friction

Hong Kong stocks snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Tuesday, amid renewed fears of a Sino-US trade fear and worries about China economy.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Tuesday, amid renewed fears of a Sino-US trade fear and worries about China economy.

The Hang Seng index ended 1.2 per cent down at 31,152.03, while the China Enterprises Index closed down 0.8 per cent at 12,440.75 points.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.58 per cent at 3,174.032 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.38 per cent.

