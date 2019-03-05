Hong Kong: Stocks end marginally higher

The Hang Seng Index closed marginally higher on Tuesday after China unveiled huge tax cuts to boost the stuttering economy, while investors remain optimistic about the chances of a trade deal with the United States.

[HONG KONG] The Hang Seng Index closed marginally higher on Tuesday after China unveiled huge tax cuts to boost the stuttering economy, while investors remain optimistic about the chances of a trade deal with the United States.

The index inched up 2.01 points, to 28,961.60.

Shanghai stocks however ended sharply higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.88 per cent, or 26.67 points, to 3,054.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.28 per cent, or 36.50 points, to 1,635.98.

AFP