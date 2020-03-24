You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 4:38 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve announced a huge bond-buying package aimed at providing support to the US economy during the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 4.46 per cent, or 967.36 points, to close at 22,663.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.34 per cent, or 62.27 points, to 2,722.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 2.10 per cent, or 34.34 points, to 1,666.22.

