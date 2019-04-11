You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 4:20 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
Hong Kong stocks and mainland stocks tumbled Thursday as investors took a step back from a recent rally, brushing off a healthy batch of inflation data out of China.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks and mainland stocks tumbled Thursday as investors took a step back from a recent rally, brushing off a healthy batch of inflation data out of China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.93 per cent, or 280.11 points, to close at 29,839.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.60 per cent, or 51.97 points, to 3,189.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.19 per cent, or 38.91 points, to 1,740.37.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

Income_Zhong_An_Photo.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income, China's ZA Tech join hands to develop innovative digital insurance products

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech Smartkarma in tie-up with US brokerage Interactive Brokers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening