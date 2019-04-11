Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks and mainland stocks tumbled Thursday as investors took a step back from a recent rally, brushing off a healthy batch of inflation data out of China.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks and mainland stocks tumbled Thursday as investors took a step back from a recent rally, brushing off a healthy batch of inflation data out of China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.93 per cent, or 280.11 points, to close at 29,839.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.60 per cent, or 51.97 points, to 3,189.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.19 per cent, or 38.91 points, to 1,740.37.

AFP