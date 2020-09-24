You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 4:25 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday in line with big losses across Asia and following another rout on Wall Street, as traders fret over a fresh spike in virus infections and the lack of movement in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.82 per cent, or 431.44 points, to 23,311.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.72 per cent, or 56.53 points, to 3,223.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 2.46 per cent, or 54.10 points, to 2,148.08.

AFP

