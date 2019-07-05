You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly down
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with small losses after fluctuating throughout the day as investors trod cautiously ahead of the release of key US jobs data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 20.94 points, to 28,774.83.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.19 per cent, or 5.81 points, to 3,011.06 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.63 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 1,601.20.
AFP