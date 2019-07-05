Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly down

The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong. Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with small losses after fluctuating throughout the day as investors trod cautiously ahead of the release of key US jobs data later in the day.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with small losses after fluctuating throughout the day as investors trod cautiously ahead of the release of key US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 20.94 points, to 28,774.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.19 per cent, or 5.81 points, to 3,011.06 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.63 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 1,601.20.

AFP