Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 4:25 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Wednesday, in line with a regional advance and extending the previous day's two-per cent rally, with attention turning to the upcoming earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.27 per cent, or 71.81 points, to end at 26,902.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.08 points to 2,570.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.12 per cent, or 1.64 points, to 1,321.52.

