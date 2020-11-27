You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end the week higher

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 4:31 PM

AK_hkstocks_2711.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Stocks rose Friday to end the week on a healthy note and extend a winning streak to six days, boosted by vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 75.23 points, to 26,894.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.14 per cent, or 38.57 points, to 3,408.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.34 per cent, or 7.65 points, to 2,253.12.

AFP

