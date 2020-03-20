Hong Kong: Stocks end tough week with healthy rally

The Hang Seng Index jumped 5.05 per cent, or 1,095.94 points, to 22,805.07.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended another bruising week with a much-needed rally Friday, tracking big gains across Asia as investors welcomed massive stimulus and financial support from governments and central banks to fight the coronavirus impact.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.61 per cent, or 43.49 points, to 2,745.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.28 per cent, or 21.53 points, to 1,704.46.

AFP