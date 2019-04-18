Hong Kong: Stocks end week on a low note

Hong Kong stocks ended the week down Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat and following losses on Wall Street, as investors wound down for a long Easter weekend.

But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.54 per cent, or 161.42 points to 29,963.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.40 per cent, or 12.92 points, to 3,250.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.59 per cent, or 10.41 points, to 1,762.30.

