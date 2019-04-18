You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end week on a low note

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 4:42 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended the week down Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat and following losses on Wall Street, as investors wound down for a long Easter weekend.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week down Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat and following losses on Wall Street, as investors wound down for a long Easter weekend.

But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.54 per cent, or 161.42 points to 29,963.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.40 per cent, or 12.92 points, to 3,250.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.59 per cent, or 10.41 points, to 1,762.30.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades Mapletree Logistics Trust to 'hold'

Apr 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Keppel Corp, Soilbuild Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, PEC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening