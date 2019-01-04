Hong Kong: Stocks end week on positive note

Hong Kong stocks closed more than two per cent higher Friday, reversing early losses, as China said trade talks with the US were set to start next week.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed more than two per cent higher Friday, reversing early losses, as China said trade talks with the US were set to start next week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.24 per cent, or 561.67 points, to close at 25,626.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.05 per cent, or 50.51 points, to 2,514.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 2.66 per cent, or 33.12 points, to 1,279.49.

AFP