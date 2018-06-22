Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 42.65 points, to close at 29,338.70, sinking 3.18 per cent over the week.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished a painful week on a positive note Friday but investors remain on edge about a possible trade war between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 42.65 points, to close at 29,338.70, sinking 3.18 per cent over the week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.49 per cent, or 13.95 points, to 2,889.76 but it lost 4.37 per cent over the week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.21 per cent, or 19.06 points, to 1,597.39, shedding 5.57 per cent since last Friday's close.

AFP