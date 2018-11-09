You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end week with sharp losses

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:10 PM

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks sank Friday, bringing a negative end to a broadly upbeat week after the Federal Reserve indicated it would press on with its interest rate rises, while data showed Chinese inflation slowing.
The Hang Seng Index dived 2.39 per cent, or 625.80 points, to 25,601.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.39 per cent, or 36.76 points, to close at 2,598.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.43 per cent or 5.79 points, to finish at 1,328.19.

