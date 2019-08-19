You are here

Hong Kong stocks end with big gains

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 4:28 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped more than 2 per cent Monday following a healthy lead from Wall Street with investors cheered by positive comments on trade talks by Donald Trump's top trade adviser.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.17 per cent or 557.62 points to end at 26,291.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.10 per cent, or 59.28 points, to 2,883.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 3.05 per cent, or 46.49 points, to 1,571.97.

