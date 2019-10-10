Hong Kong stocks end with gains ahead of trade talks

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 per cent, or 25.12 points, to 25,707.93.

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong rose on Thursday as investors turned their attention to the start of key trade talks between China and the United States later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 per cent, or 25.12 points, to 25,707.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.78 per cent, or 22.85 points, to 2,947.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.41 per cent, or 22.74 points, to 1,631.84.

