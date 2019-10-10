You are here

Hong Kong stocks end with gains ahead of trade talks

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 4:35 PM

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 per cent, or 25.12 points, to 25,707.93.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong rose on Thursday as investors turned their attention to the start of key trade talks between China and the United States later in the day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.78 per cent, or 22.85 points, to 2,947.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.41 per cent, or 22.74 points, to 1,631.84.

AFP

