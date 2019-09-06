Hong Kong: Stocks end with healthy gains

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 175.23 points, to 26,690.76, finishing the week more than three per cent higher.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as investors cheered news that China and the US would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 175.23 points, to 26,690.76, finishing the week more than three per cent higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 per cent, or 13.74 points, to 2,999.60 - it rose 3.9 per cent this week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36 per cent, or 5.87 points, to 1,657.50, gaining five per cent since last Friday.

