You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 4:32 PM

doc7623pablyyo3rwoo41i_doc758bd8f9gi81lk9wbgew.jpg
Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as investors cashed out after the previous day's rally, with energy firms taking a hit following a plunge in oil prices.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as investors cashed out after the previous day's rally, with energy firms taking a hit following a plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 20.42 points, to 28,855.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.94 per cent, or 28.68 points, to 3,015.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.18 per cent, or 19.10 points, to 1,600.02.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine down 7.8% by midday after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Credit to Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to buy 12 properties for A$644.7m from Frasers Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening