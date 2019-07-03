Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as investors cashed out after the previous day's rally, with energy firms taking a hit following a plunge in oil prices.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as investors cashed out after the previous day's rally, with energy firms taking a hit following a plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 20.42 points, to 28,855.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.94 per cent, or 28.68 points, to 3,015.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.18 per cent, or 19.10 points, to 1,600.02.

AFP