Hong Kong: Stocks end with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Tuesday to build on the previous day's gains, with investors looking ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 per cent, or 80.34 points, to close at 30,157.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 per cent, or 5.15 points, to 3,239.66 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.72 per cent, or 12.81 points, to 1,783.01.

