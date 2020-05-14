Hong Kong: Stocks end with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday with the rest of Asia's markets after the head of the Federal Reserve warned about the economic impact of shutdowns caused by coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.45 per cent or 350.56 points to 23,829.74.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 per cent or 27.71 points to 2,870.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.94 per cent or 17.16 points to 1,805.70.

AFP