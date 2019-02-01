Hong Kong: Stocks end with slight loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended slightly lower Friday after a broadly positive week, though investors were cheered by positive comments from China and the US following their trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 11.73 points, to 27,930.74.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.30 per cent, or 33.66 points, to 2,618.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 2.77 per cent, or 35.25 points, to 1,309.99.

