Hong Kong stocks end with steep losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares sank on Thursday as hopes for US interest rate cuts were overshadowed by worries about the city's economy and the impact of protests that are now in their third month.

The Hang Seng Index dived 0.84 per cent, or 221.32 points, to 26,048.72.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 per cent, or 3.11 points, to 2,883.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.40 per cent, or 6.29 points, higher at 1,578.91.

