Hong Kong: Stocks end with steep losses

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.62 per cent, or 724.59 points, to 26,926.55.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tanked on Monday as the city was gripped by more protests, with at least one person shot by police and much of the transport system shut down.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.62 per cent, or 724.59 points, to 26,926.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.83 per cent, or 54.21 points, to 2,909.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.26 per cent, or 37.24 points, to 1,611.44.

AFP