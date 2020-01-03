You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at Friday's open

Fri, Jan 03, 2020

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks piled on more than one per cent in the first few minutes of trading on Friday morning, building on the previous day's rally and following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.14 per cent, or 325.11 points, to 28,868.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12 per cent, or 3.82 points, to 3,089.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.21 per cent, or 3.61 points, to 1,759.77.

