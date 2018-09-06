Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks suffered fresh losses in the first few minutes on Thursday as emerging market fears build and investors grow concerned the US will impose further sanctions on Chinese imports.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.64 per cent, or 174.64 points, to 27,069.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.25 per cent, or 6.76 points, to 2,697.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.38 per cent, or 5.47 points, to 1,436.78.

AFP