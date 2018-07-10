Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks built on a two-day rally to start Tuesday with fresh gains, tracking another positive lead from Wall Street as the corporate earnings season prepares to kick off.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.74 per cent, or 212.21 points, to 28,900.71.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 4.60 points, to 2,819.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.15 per cent, or 2.31 points, to 1,576.85.

AFP