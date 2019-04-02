You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend win streak to six days

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 4:39 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed higher Tuesday, extending their rally into a sixth successive day, though early gains were tempered by profit-taking.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher Tuesday, extending their rally into a sixth successive day, though early gains were tempered by profit-taking.

The Hang Seng Index 0.21 per cent, or 62.65 points, to close at 29,624.67.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.20 per cent, or 6.46 points, to 3,176.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.11 per cent, or 1.93 points, to 1,757.60.

