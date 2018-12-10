You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks fall on China data, trade fears

Mon, Dec 10, 2018

Hong Kong stocks dropped Monday following more weak economic data out of China, while investors also fretted over the outlook for China-US trade talks.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped Monday following more weak economic data out of China, while investors also fretted over the outlook for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.19 per cent, or 311.38 points, to 25,752.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.82 per cent, or 21.31 points, to 2,584.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.35 per cent, or 18.17 points, to 1,332.53.

