Hong Kong: Stocks fall on China data, trade fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped Monday following more weak economic data out of China, while investors also fretted over the outlook for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.19 per cent, or 311.38 points, to 25,752.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.82 per cent, or 21.31 points, to 2,584.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.35 per cent, or 18.17 points, to 1,332.53.

AFP