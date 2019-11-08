You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks fall to snap six-day winning streak

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 4:22 PM

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent, or 196.09 points, to 27,651.14.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a healthy week with steep losses on Friday as investors took their cash off the table after six days of gains, while they were also nervous about planned protests in the city over the weekend.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.49 per cent, or 14.53 points, to 2,964.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.19 per cent, or 3.09 points, to 1,648.68.

