Hong Kong: Stocks fall to snap six-day winning streak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a healthy week with steep losses on Friday as investors took their cash off the table after six days of gains, while they were also nervous about planned protests in the city over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent, or 196.09 points, to 27,651.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.49 per cent, or 14.53 points, to 2,964.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.19 per cent, or 3.09 points, to 1,648.68.

AFP