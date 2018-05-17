You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks falt at open

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 10:05 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened flat on Thursday as a strong lead from Wall Street was tempered by ongoing concerns about Federal Reserve interest rates, while high-level trade talks between China and the US kick off in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index eased 1.61 points to 31,108.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, inching up 0.44 points to 3,170.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.05 per cent, or 0.87 points, to 1,831.40.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
3 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
4 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
5 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q4 profit down 19% to S$781m

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles United's directors provide bonds to report to CAD on potential breaches of Securities and Futures Act

nz_sgx_170518.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, AusNet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening