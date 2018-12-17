You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish flat

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 4:48 PM

doc738dez9p4h5frh2gkh6_doc6xaxuo61u4j19ddjm7dp.jpg
Hong Kong shares ended Monday marginally lower after a late sell-off, with investors looking ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting and an economic planning conference in China later in the week.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Monday marginally lower after a late sell-off, with investors looking ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting and an economic planning conference in China later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 6.81 points to 26,087.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 per cent, or 4.23 points, to 2,597.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.31 per cent, or 4.11 points, to 1,323.31.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

file6uct3xbozpt115lujiv6.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's CIMB denies security breach but customers say thousands lost to scammers

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening