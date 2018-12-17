Hong Kong: Stocks finish flat

Hong Kong shares ended Monday marginally lower after a late sell-off, with investors looking ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting and an economic planning conference in China later in the week.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Monday marginally lower after a late sell-off, with investors looking ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting and an economic planning conference in China later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 6.81 points to 26,087.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 per cent, or 4.23 points, to 2,597.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.31 per cent, or 4.11 points, to 1,323.31.

