Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 4:21 PM

file6uegatrbbpgqr1qwhbe.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with gains Tuesday following a rally in New York as traders welcomed upbeat economic data, though they remained cautious after China passed a controversial security law for the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent, or 125.91 points, to 24,427.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.78 per cent, or 23.16 points, to 2,984.67 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.88 per cent, or 36.40 points, to 1,975.52.

AFP

