Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off following a rout on oil markets while investors kept tabs on North Korea after reports said Kim Jong Un had undergone surgery and was in "grave danger".
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.20 per cent, or 536.47 points, to 23,793.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.90 per cent, or 25.54 points, to 2,827.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.82 per cent, or 14.45 points, to 1,753.42.

