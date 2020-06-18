You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 4:20 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday following a two-day advance, with traders weighing signs of a second wave of virus infections against huge stimulus support.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday following a two-day advance, with traders weighing signs of a second wave of virus infections against huge stimulus support.

The Hang Seng Index dipped about 0.1 per cent or 16.47 points to 24,464.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent or 3.44 points to 2,939.32 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.2 per cent or 4.56 points to 1,908.33.

