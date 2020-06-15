Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

Exterior view of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two per cent Monday as a spike in new virus infections in several countries including China and the US fanned fears of a second wave that could knock economic recovery off course.

The Hang Seng Index shed 2.16 per cent, or 524.43 points, to 23,776.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.02 per cent, or 29.71 points to 2,890.03 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.29 per cent, or 5.36 points to 1,865.34.

AFP