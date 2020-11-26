Hong Kong: Stocks finish the day with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with further gains on Thursday, fuelled by optimism over the roll-out of vaccines, despite rising coronavirus infections in the city.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 per cent, or 149.70 points, to 26,819.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent, or 7.41 points, to 3,369.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.39 per cent, or 8.83 points, to 2,245.47.

AFP