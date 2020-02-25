Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent, or 72.35 points, to close at 26,893.23.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks snapped a three-day losing streak Tuesday to end with a small gain on bargain buying, but investors remain on edge over fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent, or 72.35 points, to close at 26,893.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 per cent, or 18.18 points, to 3,013.05 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.5 per cent, or 9.81 points, to 1,943.17.

AFP