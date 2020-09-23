You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note after fluctuating through the day, with a healthy Wall Street lead offset by growing concerns about spiking coronavirus infections.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 per cent, or 25.66 points, to 23,742.51.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17 per cent, or 5.41 points, to 3,279.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.83 per cent, or 18.03 points, to 2,202.18.
AFP
