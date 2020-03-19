You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with more losses

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 4:20 PM

The Hang Seng Index slipped 2.61 per cent, or 582.69 points, to 21,709.13.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks suffered another loss Thursday as massive stimulus and central bank financial support pledges fail to soothe global investors rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.98 per cent, or 26.63 points, to 2,702.13 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.28 per cent, or 4.68 points, to 1,682.93.

AFP

