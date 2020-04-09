Hong Kong: Stocks finish with rally

Stocks in Hong Kong ended with a healthy rally Thursday, in line with an advance across Asia, with investors cheered by signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections was slowing.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.38 per cent, or 329.96 points, to 24,300.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 10.54 points, to 2,825.90, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.85 per cent, or 14.72 points, to 1,755.37.

AFP