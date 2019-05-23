Hong Kong: Stocks finish with steep losses

Shares tumbled in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday as traders fret about growing tensions between China and the US, with tech and energy firms among the worst performers.

[HONG KONG] Shares tumbled in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday as traders fret about growing tensions between China and the US, with tech and energy firms among the worst performers.

The Hang Seng Index dived 1.58 per cent, or 438.81 points, to 27,267.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.35 per cent, or 39.18 points, to 2,852.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.43 per cent, or 37.48 points, to 1,503.37.

AFP