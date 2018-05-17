Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened flat on Thursday as a strong lead from Wall Street was tempered by ongoing concerns about Federal Reserve interest rates, while high-level trade talks between China and the US kick off in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index eased 1.61 points to 31,108.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, inching up 0.44 points to 3,170.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.05 per cent, or 0.87 points, to 1,831.40.

AFP