Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open on Friday

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 10:13 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Friday as nervous investors took to the sidelines ahead of steep US tariffs on Chinese goods due to take effect in the middle of the Asian trading day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.18 per cent, or 49.58 points, to 28,231.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.09 per cent, or 2.53 points, to 2,731.35 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.07 per cent, or 1.14 points, to 1,529.81.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

