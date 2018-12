Hong Kong shares were flat in early trade on Friday, as investors moved cautiously following days of volatility on global markets.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.04 per cent, or 10.10 points, to 25,488.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.02 per cent, or 0.53 points, to 2,483.62. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.14 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 1,265.99.

AFP