Hong Kong: Stocks gain ground

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 4:59 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares saw a slight rise Thursday in light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and following a rebound on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.18 per cent, or 47.94 points, at 26,019.41.

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.23 per cent, or 6.08 points, to 2,645.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.04 per cent lower, or 0.59 points, to 1,385.84.

