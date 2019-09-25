Hong Kong: Stocks hit 3-week low on protest worries, curbed trade hopes

Hong Kong stocks closed at a three-week low on Wednesday, after tough words exchanged between Washington and Beijing dampened hopes for a trade deal.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed at a three-week low on Wednesday, after tough words exchanged between Washington and Beijing dampened hopes for a trade deal.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.3 per cent to end at 25,945.35, the lowest closing level since Sept 4, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 per cent, to 10,168.78.

The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd up 1.69 per cent, followed by ANTA Sports Products Ltd , gaining 1.25 per cent and Sunac China Holdings Ltd, up by 0.64 per cent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd, which was down 4.07 per cent, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 3.94 per cent and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, down by 3.11 per cent.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.78 per cent over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

REUTERS