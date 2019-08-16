Hong Kong: Stocks inch down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Friday, as US-China trade war worries continued to weigh on investors' minds and fan fears for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.11 per cent, or 26.98 points, to 25,468.48 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.77 points, to open at 2,817.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, however, opened 0.03 per cent, or 0.41 points lower, at 1,516.66.

AFP