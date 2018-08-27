You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks jump more than two per cent

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 4:38 PM

REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday sharply higher as investors picked up a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, while they also welcomed dovish comments from the head of the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.17 per cent, or 599.40 points, to close at 28,271.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.89 per cent, or 51.47 points, to 2,780.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 2.49 per cent, or 36.38 points, to 1,496.71.

AFP

